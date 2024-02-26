Piper Sandler Increases Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $15.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 5.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. 629,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,384. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ocular Therapeutix news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $33,813.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock worth $194,862 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.