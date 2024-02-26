Piper Sandler Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $103.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.88.

ETSY opened at $73.98 on Thursday. Etsy has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $129.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Etsy by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

