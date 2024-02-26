Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,196 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for 1.5% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $234.08. 322,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

