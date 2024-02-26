Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 262.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $187,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $149,748,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at $147,982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Argus upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $725,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,062.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,672 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

