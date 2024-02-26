Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $70.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $86.03.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,041,714,000 after acquiring an additional 241,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after acquiring an additional 273,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,509,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pinnacle West Capital

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.