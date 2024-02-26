Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $760.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.41.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after buying an additional 534,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,988,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,227,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,457,000 after purchasing an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,616,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,824,000 after purchasing an additional 148,280 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,412,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 209,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

