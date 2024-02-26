Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of PDM opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $760.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.41.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -125.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).
