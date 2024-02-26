Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $138.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,671,094 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 42,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $8,915,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

PSX stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

