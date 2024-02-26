PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.25.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.6 %

PGTI opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. PGT Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. PGT Innovations’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $80,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,334,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,732,984.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 91,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 163,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

