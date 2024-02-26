Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.47. Approximately 846,188 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,877,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOOF. Wedbush cut their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $774.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Petco Health and Wellness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

