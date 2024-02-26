Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ASX:PCI – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.
Perpetual Credit Income Trust Price Performance
About Perpetual Credit Income Trust
Pimco Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
he fund utilizes a dynamic allocation strategy across multiple fixed income sectors, with an emphasis on opportunities in developed and emerging global credit markets, to pursue current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective.
