Peoples Financial Services Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Peoples Financial Services to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $40.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $284.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Peoples Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Financial Services

Peoples Financial Services ( NASDAQ:PFIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIS. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Peoples Financial Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. It also provides residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

