Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average of $28.63.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 21.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,243.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.