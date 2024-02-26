Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PPL. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.79.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.33 on Monday, hitting C$46.51. The stock had a trading volume of 409,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,315. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$46.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47. The stock has a market cap of C$25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.72.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,700.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

