Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 365 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 323,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,398,000 after buying an additional 73,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.79. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

