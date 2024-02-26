PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.33. 11,020,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,591,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $79.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

