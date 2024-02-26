Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 50 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 645 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,331,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,339,611,000 after buying an additional 124,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,544,861 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,946,630,000 after acquiring an additional 135,604 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,813,563 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,388,000 after acquiring an additional 131,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Barclays increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $430.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.16.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total value of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at $25,174,603.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total transaction of $201,979.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,174,603.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,675 shares of company stock worth $7,838,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.