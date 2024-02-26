Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 104 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $1,952,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $164.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.58.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 687,007,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,363,864,040.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 687,007,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,363,864,040.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,238,281 shares of company stock worth $526,024,047. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.