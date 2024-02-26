Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $209,000 Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,780,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,646.72 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,725.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,395.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,129.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total value of $1,956,382.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

