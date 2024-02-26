Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 1,565 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 349.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In other news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

