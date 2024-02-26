Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 137 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,637,000 after buying an additional 1,973,118 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 108.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares in the company, valued at $15,700,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 30,256 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $3,011,984.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,700,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,287,858 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $114.91 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $115.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

