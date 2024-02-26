Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $420.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $313.59.

Shares of PANW opened at $282.09 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $325.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.81.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,426 shares of company stock valued at $52,195,271. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 553 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,848,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 802 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

