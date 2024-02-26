Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vertical Research cut Otis Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $93.52 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $93.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.97.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $1,675,602.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

