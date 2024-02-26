ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. Approximately 74,731 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 435,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.41.

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at $204,519.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $169,170.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,382.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 5,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $45,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,519.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,779 shares of company stock worth $339,288 over the last three months. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1,344.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 651,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 606,446 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 602.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.