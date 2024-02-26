OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OraSure Technologies Stock Performance

OSUR opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $511.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.16. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $194,238.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,408,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 527,912 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 793,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 365,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 358,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

OSUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OraSure Technologies

About OraSure Technologies

(Get Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.