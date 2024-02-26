OraSure Technologies (OSUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
OSUR opened at $6.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $511.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.16. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $8.45.
In related news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $194,238.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
OSUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.
OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.
