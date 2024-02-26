Oppenheimer Raises Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target to $43.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $45.58 on Monday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $821,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Main Street Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $959,000. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

