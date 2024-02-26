Oppenheimer Boosts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $141.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $141.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOL. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $111.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $56.36 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.49%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 87.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

