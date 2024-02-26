Operose Advisors LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Pool by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Pool by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pool by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.38.

Pool Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $387.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Pool Co. has a one year low of $307.77 and a one year high of $406.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.24.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pool

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.