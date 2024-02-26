Operose Advisors LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 467 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after purchasing an additional 564,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after purchasing an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after purchasing an additional 158,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total value of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,446 shares of company stock valued at $38,792,843 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $305.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.55. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.30 and a 52 week high of $315.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.