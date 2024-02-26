Operose Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) by 487.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 900.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAX opened at $40.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.20.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.