Operose Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,925 Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,925 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Bank System Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBU opened at $44.36 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.88. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.38 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 71.15%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

In other news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Community Bank System news, CEO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.70 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 3,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $163,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,532 shares of company stock valued at $832,774 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Bank System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

