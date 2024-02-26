Operose Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,382 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $122.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $124.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

