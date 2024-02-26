Operose Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.37 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $114.69.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

