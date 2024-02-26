Operose Advisors LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 403 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $731,041,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after buying an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after buying an additional 591,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares in the company, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total value of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $17,475,982. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.6 %

CI stock opened at $344.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $313.57 and a 200-day moving average of $297.19. The company has a market cap of $100.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $345.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

