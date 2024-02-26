Operose Advisors LLC Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 244.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1 %

GM opened at $39.68 on Monday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $41.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.92%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

