Operose Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. STAR Financial Bank raised its position in Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.3% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $67.69 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.14%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,613. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.46.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

