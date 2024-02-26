Operose Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,958,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,541,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

NYSE ROP opened at $556.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.77 and a twelve month high of $562.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $517.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

