Operose Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 17.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 8.2% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Broadcom by 89.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,306.31 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $582.18 and a twelve month high of $1,319.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $611.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,175.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $991.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

