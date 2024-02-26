Operose Advisors LLC Buys 1,495 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 249.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,532 shares of company stock worth $2,123,986. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $100.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.12. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $103.21.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.40.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

