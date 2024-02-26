Operose Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,672 shares of company stock worth $4,893,771. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $208.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $208.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.96.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

