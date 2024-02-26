ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09, RTT News reports. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,660,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,347. The company has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $73.83.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Insider Activity at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONEOK

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

