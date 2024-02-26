OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New Investment in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,737,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,407,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,091,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,960,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,550,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Northcoast Research raised WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

WisdomTree Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of WT opened at $7.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. WisdomTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.23.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $90.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report).

