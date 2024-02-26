OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Makes New $118,000 Investment in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the third quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 192.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 243,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 159,955 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 42.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $13.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.41. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $15.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arhaus from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,531,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

