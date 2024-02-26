Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI stock opened at $82.66 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $83.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,355,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after acquiring an additional 184,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 336,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after acquiring an additional 630,298 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

