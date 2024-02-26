OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Shares Purchased by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 881,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,164 shares during the period. OFS Credit comprises 2.4% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned approximately 8.14% of OFS Credit worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $760,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 31,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 24,665 shares of OFS Credit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $558,415.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,240,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,115. 9.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OFS Credit stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,310. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.65%. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.63%.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

