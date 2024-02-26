Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $783.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

In other news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 18,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $90,773.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,317.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 21,940 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

