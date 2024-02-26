O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 146,736 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146,736 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Masco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Masco by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after purchasing an additional 305,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $75.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $46.69 and a 1-year high of $76.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a return on equity of 3,111.50% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 28.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Masco in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Masco

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.