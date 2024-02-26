O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 10,822 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,822 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 672.4% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of SU opened at $33.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.47%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

