O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,537 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,537 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total transaction of $340,989.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,248.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,976 shares of company stock valued at $28,674,822. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $251.00 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $252.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.79.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

