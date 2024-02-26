O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,082 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $19,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

KO opened at $61.14 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

