O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CF Industries worth $19,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,325 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CF Industries by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $160,475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CF Industries by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,213,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,677 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.93.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

